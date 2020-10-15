Calendar, 10-16 Friday

Events
Family event: Nebraska History Museum — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about history, hands-on activities, 131 Centennial Mall North. Register: history.nebraska.gov/education/hlc-experience.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Drive-in movie night, "Hocus Pocus" — Lincoln Airport. 6:15 p.m. parking lot opens; 7 p.m. movie begins. Kids who wear costume get a goodie bag, top three costumes get a prize; six people maximum per vehicle, bring chairs, your own food and nonalcoholic drinks, free but must register: Eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-movie-hosted-by-lnk-hocus-pocus-friday-night-tickets-122116402447, south side of airport, Goodyear Hangar, 3801 N.W. 34th St.
Noyes Art Gallery Third Friday opening — 6-8 p.m. Eight artists' Halloween-themed artwork, curated by Shailee Curin; 7 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/events/2410196935950694, 119 S. Ninth St.
Entertainment
Antelope Park Bandshell: Music and Quilts of Valor — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Live music with Janet Jefferies; 12:30 p.m. presentation, 1630 Memorial Drive.
Antelope Park Bandshell: Mona Reeves Gospel CD release party — 6 p.m. $10, live music, get a CD, 1630 Memorial Drive.
Capitol View winery: Aaron Stroessner and Emily Bass — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Curveball Cider dinner, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Center — "Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m.; "S#!%house" (R), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Fall fun, farms and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You're Planted farm and pumpkin patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — 9-5 p.m. $8.50; 5-7 p.m. $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, $17.95, 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com or 402-332-4200.
Nearby
7-8 p.m. The online workshop is for fiddlers, violists, cellists and recorder players. Each participant will get a copy of a “Book of Rounds," written in the clef of their choice. Register: Email Debby@grenblattandseay.com.
