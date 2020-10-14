Calendar, 10-15 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Family discovery hike at Pioneers Park nature center — 10-11:30 a.m. Guided hike, $4.50, ages 19 and up; free, kids 19 and under; wear masks, social distancing, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — DJ Franco, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1630 P St.
Livestream events
Building Better Brains: Eastmont livestream series via Zoom — 2 p.m. Speaker is Dr. Karla Jensen, professor of communications studies, Nebraska Wesleyan University, topic is "Mindfulness Matters." Register: BrainhealthEastmont.com or 402-235-5220.
Online support groups
Caregiver online support group — 2 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Hope book club online — 10 a.m. Open to anyone experiencing loss and needing support, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Desert One" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; "The 24th" (NR), 5: p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Meetings
City Personnel Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Councilman James Michael Bowers Northeast citizens meeting — 5:30 p.m. Watch the meeting live on LNKTV.
Historic Preservation Commission — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Room 210.
Register
Boo at the Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23-30. One-way traffic through the zoo, $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy, 1222 S. 27th St. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
OLLI Fall Symposium "Global displacement: Political conflict and climate change" — 12:30 p.m. Saturday. $20. Featuring four climate change experts. Register: Olli.unl.edu or call the OLLI office at 402-472-6265.
