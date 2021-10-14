 Skip to main content
Calendar, 10-15 Friday
Events 

Art + Thrift at the Bay — 8 p.m. Pop-up market, featuring vendors, artists and food trucks including The Waffleman, free event, 2005 Y St. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St. 

Haymarket Spirits Tour — 6:30-8 p.m. Start at James Arthur Vineyards Tasting Room, 803 Q St., end at the Alchemy Lounge. Tickets: lincolnhistoricalghostquest.org

LNK Airport Movie: "Hocus Pocus" — 6 p.m. Movie starts after dark, stay in your car or bring blankets and chairs to sit in the grass, free, west side of the airport, green space, 3801 N.W. 34th St. Register: lnkmovienighthocuspocus.eventbrite.com.

National Horse Reining show — 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. 

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Third Friday at Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Featuring wearable art, including safety vests, 119 S. 9th St. 

Entertainment

See Ground Zero insert. 

Theater

"Calendar Girls" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 24, 2500 N. 56th St. Tickets: Lincolnplayhouse.com

"Meteor Shower" — Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $14, seniors, 301 N. 12th St. 

"The Savannah Sipping Society" — Lofte Theater, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 21-23; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 24th, $24, 15841 Manley Road. 

"Popcorn Falls" — Beatrice Community Players Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 22-23; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 24, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com

Concerts and music events

Auld Pavilion  10 a.m. Friday. VA Coffeehaus, live music with Mike McCraken, coffee tea and snacks provided, free event, Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, "An Evening With Mark Markham," Edward Polochick, director, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org

Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. Chris Stapleton, $60-$120, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.

Roca Tavern — 8 p.m.-midnight. Velvet Elvis, Bill Christensen, Elvis impersonator, 4101 Main St., Roca. 

Westbrook Music Hall concert — 7:30 p.m. Flyover New Music performance, 301 N. 12th St.  

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Bergman Island" (R) 4:45 and 7:10 p.m.; "I’m Your Man" (R) 5:10 and 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Nearby

Howl-O-Ween Safari at Wildlife Safari Park (Ashland)  5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 7:30 p.m. Campfire dinner. Activities including marshmallow roast, hayrack ride, Halloween-themed games and decorate your own treat bag, $20 adults; free, kids age 2 and under, must make a reservation, 16406 N. 292nd St., Ashland. Reservations: Wildlifesafaripark.com/Howl-O-Ween-Safari.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Calendar

Calendar, 10-11 Monday

  • Updated

In observance of Indigenous People's Day and Columbus Day, the following will be closed:

Calendar

Calendar: 10-13 Wednesday

  • Updated

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place 

