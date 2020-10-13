Calendar, 10-14 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.
Events
"Bloom and Bust: New visions of growth" — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Daily. Exhibit at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Eisentrager-Howard Gallery, view show through Oct. 27, free event, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.
Boombox Social: Battle of the DJs — 9 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 21. DJs compete to create the best mixes, grand prize is $1,000 and a DJ spot at Boombox for the rest of the year, 1630 P St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Free flu shots: Goodrich Middle School — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Call 402-441-8065 for an appointment, 4600 Lewis Ave. More information: health.lincoln.ne.gov, choose vaccine clinic under community health services near the bottom of the page.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each person gets one free boxed meal, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment planner
Mona Reeves Gospel CD release party: Antelope Park Bandshell — 6 p.m. $10, get a CD, listen to Mona live, 1630 Memorial Drive.
Grownups getaway — 6-10 p.m. Saturday. $10 at the gate, Live music with Velvet Elvis, hayrides, yard games, food and beverages for purchase, Bloom Where You're Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Boombox Social: Brunch and Wade D Brown — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Breakfast pizza and beverages for purchase, 1630 P St.
Capitol View winery: Aaron Stroessner and Emily Bass — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. 2361 Wittstruck Road, Roca. Capitolviewwinery.com.
Derek Davis, "An Evening of Broadway" — 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, $14-$46, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org.
James Arthur Vineyards — 6:30 -8:30 pm. Friday, Curveball Cider dinner; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Murder Mystery 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday. Hayrack ride and live music with Chris Sayre, 2001 Raymond Road, Raymond. Jamesarthurvineyards.com.
Kinkaider Music Series: Wade D Brown — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Outdoor concert, $1 hot dogs, 201 N. Seventh St.
Theater nearby
"Office Hours" — Saturday-Sunday and Oct. 22-25, see website for showtimes, 15841 Manley Road, Manley. Lofte.org.
"Murderers" — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24, Oct. 30-31; 2 p.m. Nov. 1, see website for showtimes, Community Players, 412 Ella St., Beatrice.
Livestreams
Growing through grief support group — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Meets every Wednesday, through Oct. 28. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Center — "Desert One" (NR), 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; "The 24th" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
Building Better Brains: Eastmont livestream series via Zoom — 2 p.m. Thursday. Speaker is Dr. Karla Jensen, professor of communications studies at Nebraska Wesleyan University, topic is "Mindfulness Matters," Register: BrainhealthEastmont.com or 402-235-5220.
OLLI Fall Symposium "Global Displacement: Political conflict and climate change" — 12:30 p.m. Saturday. $20. Featuring four different leading climate change experts. Register: Olli.unl.edu or call the OLLI office at 402-472-6265.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission meeting — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Hearing Room 112.
