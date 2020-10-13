Calendar, 10-14 Wednesday

Please check event venues for current information.

Events

"Bloom and Bust: New visions of growth" — 12:30-4:30 p.m. Daily. Exhibit at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Eisentrager-Howard Gallery, view show through Oct. 27, free event, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T Street.

Boombox Social: Battle of the DJs — 9 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 21. DJs compete to create the best mixes, grand prize is $1,000 and a DJ spot at Boombox for the rest of the year, 1630 P St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Free flu shots: Goodrich Middle School — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Call 402-441-8065 for an appointment, 4600 Lewis Ave. More information: health.lincoln.ne.gov, choose vaccine clinic under community health services near the bottom of the page.