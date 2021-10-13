Calendar, 10-14 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
LNK Airport Movie: "Hocus Pocus" — 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday. Movie starts after dark, stay in your car or bring blankets and chairs to sit in the grass, free, west side of the airport, green space, 3801 N.W. 34th St. Register: lnkmovienighthocuspocus.eventbrite.com.
Lincoln City Libraries "Fire Safety" program — 10 a.m. Free, Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. live DJ, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. "Nightmare on Elm Street" trivia, 6800 P St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. College night: live DJ, 130 N. 10th St.
Royal Grove — 7-9 p.m. Cold, $20-$200, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8-10 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 9:30-11:30 p.m. S---hook, Karaoke.
Livestreamed events
Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, next meeting is Oct. 21. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Theater
"Calendar Girls" — Lincoln Community Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. Free perfomance, 2500 S. 56th St. Lincolnplayhouse.com.
"Meteor Shower"— Johnny Carson Theatre at the Lied Center, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $14, seniors, 301 N. 12th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Mogul Mowgli" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "I'm Your Man" (R), 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Howl-O-Ween Safari at Wildlife Safari Park (Ashland) — 5-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 7:30 p.m. Campfire dinner. Activities include marshmallow roast, ride on a straw-filled hayrack, Halloween-themed games and decorate your own treat bag, $20 adults; free, kids age two and under, must make a reservation, 16406 292nd St., Ashland. Reservations: Wildlifesafaripark.com/Howl-O-Ween-Safari.