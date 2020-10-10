Calendar, 10-11 Sunday

Events

College View Farmers Market — 10-11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 25th, 48th Street and Prescott Avenue.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Fall Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. Free, hbal.org.

Halloween Happenings — Lincoln Children's Museum, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.

Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Boxed meals, 2121 N. 27th St.

Opera Omaha's Opera to go — 2 p.m. Live performance, free event, wear a mask, hosts are Capital Cigar Lounge and Old Cheney Rehab, 5431 S. 16th St.

Spooky Sundays at Jolly Bean Magic Castle — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, 2 years and up, including 45-minute magic show, snacks, hot chocolate and costume contest, 2332 N. Cotner Blvd. More details: 402-499-2593.

