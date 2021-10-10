Calendar, 10-11 Monday

Zoo Bar — 5:15 p.m. Emily Bass and Friends; 7-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open blues jam, no cover.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Mogul Mowgli" (NR) 5 p.m., 7 p.m.; "I'm Your Man" (R) 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Meetings

City Council — 3 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

Register

"Boo at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 26-30. $6.95, nonmember tickets, age 2 and up. Nonmembers must purchase a ticket and a treat bag for $3.50, to collect candy; call 402-475-6741. More information: Lincolnzoo.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html.

Women in Sales and Business — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Meeting and networking, bring a guest; $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.