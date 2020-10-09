Calendar, 10-10 Saturday

Events
Dinner Detective Murder Mystery show — 6-9 p.m. $49.95, Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. Reservations: thedinnerdetective.com/lincoln/murder-mystery-tickets-showtimes.
Eco Friend Girl Scout program — Pioneers Park Nature Center,10 a.m.-noon, $14. Earn your Eco Friend badge spending time outdoors with friends and learning how to take care of the earth, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Register: girlscoutsnebraska.org.
Fall Craft and Vendor show — Cornhusker Social Hall, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 24 booths, variety of items and food for purchase, door prizes, 2940 Cornhusker Highway.
Fall Parade of Homes — 1-6 p.m. Print your free guidebook: hbal.org.
Halloween Happenings at Lincoln Children's Museum — 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Four Halloween exhibits, must register and sign waiver online, 1420 P St. Lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Lied Center Music on the Move series — 2 p.m. Bicycle-powered stage traveling the streets, playing live music with Jack Rodenberg and Myles Jasnowski, free, Beattie Elementary School, 19th and Calvert streets; 4 p.m. Live music and Java Daddies Coffee truck, wear masks, Wilderness Hills neighborhood, 27th and Yankee Hill Road.
Livestream events
Harvest Moon Festival: Asian Community & Cultural Center online celebration — 4-5:30 p.m. Dancing and musical performances from Lincoln, Washington, D.C., China and Denmark. Multi-ethnic cooking demonstrations, dance arts, martial arts and healing arts, introductions to non-profits and businesses. Facebook: shorturl.at/nNOQ8 or youtube.com/channel/UCIMS-AHX_fBDdV6dbYVxgXA.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Desert One" (NR), 2:40 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:50 p.m.; "The 24th" (NR), 2:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — DJ Montez Beatz, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1630 P St.
Brewsky's Haymarket Blazin' Pianos — 9 p.m. $5 cover, 201 N. Eighth St.
Dustin West Johnny Cash tribute show — Deer Springs Winery, 6-8 p.m. $5, outdoor bar, fire pits, 16255 Adams St.
Farms, hayrides and pumpkin patches
Bloom Where You Are Planted Farm and Pumpkin Patch — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, 911 108th St., Avoca. Bloompumpkinpatch.com.
Roca Berry Farm — Open through Oct. 31. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $13, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Roca Scary Farm — 5-9:30 p.m. Scary walking path and haunted hayride, $23.50, 16531 S. 38th St., Roca. Rocaberryfarm.com.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard — Open through Nov. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Season passes: $17.95, Saturdays-Sundays. 12102 S. 180th St., Gretna. Valaspumpkinpatch.com.
Boo at the Zoo: Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23-30. $6.95 tickets must be reserved for time slots, must purchase $3.50 bag to collect candy. Register: Lincolnchildrenszoo.org.
