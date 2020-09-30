Calendar, 10-1 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go at Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Morrill Hall pop-in storytime "Shells" — 4-4:30 p.m. Free with museum admission, stories, songs and movement, designed for ages 3-5, all are welcome, 645 N. 14th St.
Roller skating at the Railyard — 1-10 p.m. $10 adults, admission and skate rental; $5 kids, age 4 and up, admission and skate rental; free, kids 3 and under; $5 safety set includes helmet, knee and elbow pads, 350 Canopy St.
Robber's Cave Weekend Revelry week 3 — Open 4-9 p.m. Food from Yes Chef; 7-8 p.m., cave tours, 925 Robbers Cave Road.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. 1630 P St.
Hub & Soul music series — 5:30 p.m. Will Hutchison; 6:45 p.m. Kris Lager Band. Food from the Hub Cafe, Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets.
The Reminders Duo — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. $9, 18 and under; $9, UNL students; $18, adults, pairs and groups are socially distanced, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747.
Digital music festival
Lincoln Calling digital experience — Thursday-Saturday, three stages, 40 bands; art, innovation and wellness education sessions, free event, donations accepted. Must register: Lincolncalling.com.
Livestream concert
Flyover New Music Group and Dave Hall's percussion studio — 7:30 p.m. Featuring new works for solo snare drum and solo marimba. Webcast link: go.unl.edu/flyover1.
Livestream events
Caregiver Eight-Week Online Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Growing through grief online support group — 3:30 p.m. Meets every Thursday, through Oct. 22. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Hope Book Club online — Public invited, open to anyone experiencing loss and needing support, meets every other Thursday, free, must register. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
Nebraska Game & Parks virtual event: Science of wildlife diseases — 3 p.m. Free, must register: shorturl.at/jpLS1.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Nest" (R), 4:45, 7:15 p.m.; "Yes, God, Yes" (R), 5:15 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Meetings
Lancaster County Personnel Policy Board — 1:30 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
