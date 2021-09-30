 Skip to main content
Calendar, 10-1 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events
calendar

Calendar, 10-1 First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Events 

Cornstock Festival and Homecoming Parade at UNL 5 p.m. games for kids and adults, 6 p.m. parade starts; 6:45 p.m. Noah Floersch performs, 7 p.m. jester competition; 7:45 p.m. award ceremony. Free parking at garage 14th and Avery streets, East Plaza, 1 Memorial Stadium. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St. 

Husker Hoops opening night at Pinnacle Bank Arena — 7:30 p.m. 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.

Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Entertainment

See Ground Zero insert. 

First Friday: Art gallery openings and events

Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wall of Vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.

Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. Judy Martindale, "Flights of Fancy," collection of images with color and energy, abstract paintings, collage and pop art, 719 P St. Burkholderproject.com.

Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. New works by Karen Kunc, symbolizing the tension of our times and its changes, in-person or by appointment call 402-438-0049, 2055 O St.

County-City Art Exhibition wall — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jean-Philippe Freudenreich, artwork, 555 S. 10th St. 

Eisentrager-Howard gallery — 5-7 p.m. Biennial UNL faculty and staff exhibit, Richards Hall, Stadium Drive and T streets

Foundry — 6-9 p.m. "Lincoln in Art and Words," third floor, 211 N. 14th St. 

G Dobos Studio: Mission Arts Building — 5-8 p.m. Featuring current and formerly incarcerated artists, Studio 7, 124 S. Ninth St. 

Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. "Off On A Tangent," Carol Devall, mixed media; Pam Young, ceramics; Jan Fox, encaustics; Su Harvey, jewelry; Gretchen Olberding, pastels, mixed media124 S. Ninth St. 

Great Plains Art Museum 5-7 p.m. "The Christlieb Collection: 40 Years Later," featuring the legacy and interpretation of the American West, Lower-level gallery, free admission, 1155 Q St.

Indigo Bridge Books — 6-8 p.m. Spooky snacks, books and live music, 1346 B St. 

International Quilt Museum — 5:30-6:30 p.m. 1523 N. 33rd St. Facebook.com/internationalquiltmuseum.

Kiechel Art Gallery — 5-8 p.m. "Floor of the Sky" Michael Burton and Eddie Dominguez, spotlight on ceramics, first floor; Neil Christensen, Jenny Kruger, Wendy Jane Bantam, Hal Holoun, Keith Jacobshagen, Grant Wood, Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry, new arrivals, second floor; "Dance Floor of the Skyz" featuring Non-fungible tokens, by Michael Burton, third floor. Cash bar, 1208 O St. 

Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery: LUX Center — 5-8 p.m. "Fall show," artwork by the Lincoln Artist Guild members, second floor, 2601 N. 48th St.

Lux Center — 5-8 p.m. "Abstract Aztec," by Israel Carranza, west gallery; “re·doubt·er," by Josh Johnson, east gallery; "Feathers and Flocks,” print collection; 2601 N. 48th St. 

Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Eight artists featured, Joselyn Andreasen, Deborah Eagan, E. Elder, Lu Kaiser, Teri Martens, Oscar Reyes, Sharon Sykes, Lynn Wilson, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.

Noyes at the State Office Building art show 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mike Dutkiewicz, painting; Shailee Curin, watercolors; Keri Kriston, small abstract paintings; Dani Lynn, mixed media abstract drawings; Dave Galois, mixed media; Diana Pueppke, wood sculpting, one-of-a-kind objects; Melody Scott’s metal sculptures; Dori Minchow-Stebbendeck, faith-themed Spirit Sticks; Linda Wymer, abstract painting, 301 Centennial Mall South.  

Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Tom Sheppard, Modern Cityscapes, paintings, 1821 N St.

Project 317 — 3-7 p.m. Julie A. Childers, paintings; Tony Church, guitar, 317 S. 12th St. 

Sheldon Museum of Art — 4-7 p.m. “Point of Departure: Abstraction 1958–Present,” “The Nature of Waste: Material Pathways, Discarded Worlds,” “Framing a Legacy: Gifts from Ann and James Rawley,” and “Sheldon Treasures,” free admission, 12th and R streets. 

Tugboat Art Gallery — 7-10 p.m. "Moving Pictures," by Matthew Sontheimer; DJ Ol Moanin, 116 N. 14th St.

Theater

"Hello Dolly" — Nebraska Wesleyan Theater,7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Oct. 7-9; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 10, McDonald Theatre, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" — Nebraska Repertory Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Oct. 6-8; 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 10, Howell Theater, 1209 R St. Tickets: Nebraskarep.org 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Mogul Mowgli" (NR), 5 p.m.; 7 p.m.; "Ema" (R), 5:10 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

