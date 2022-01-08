Calendar, 1-9 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open for play: Pretend Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org
Tree Lights recycling program — Through Saturday. Drop-off sites are Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.; Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal Boulevard; Oak Lake Park, First Street and Cornhusker Highway; Tierra Park, 29th Street and Tierra Drive; Seng Park, 50th and Garland streets; Woods Park, 31st and J streets.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Live music with Marbin, $20, 101 N. 14th St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, 1412 O St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Lucas Minor, McKenzie JaLynn, 6600 W. O St.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Tom Ficke, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Writing With Fire" (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (NR), 12:35 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "MET Cinderella," 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.