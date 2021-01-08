Calendar, 1-9 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Friends and family swim lessons: Fallbrook YMCA — Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. Choose three people with similar abilities for six private group lessons, everyone must register individually, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org/programs/swim-lessons/private-lessons-all-ages.
Goodwill recycling drive — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Donate your phones, office equipment, small appliances, consumer electronics; microwaves and TVs not accepted, 4555 Vine St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
"Pete the Cat" Lied Center online event — 1 p.m. $10. Tickets.liedcenter.org/2321.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course. No pets; kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Book kits are designed for parents and day care providers, 10 themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. Last day, pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
Entertainment
Beatrice Community Players "Say Goodnight Gracie" — 7:30 p.m. Saturday; also 2 p.m. Sunday; $18, adults; $12, students, 412 Ella St., Beatrice. Beatricecommunityplayers.com or call 402-228-1801, noon-5 p.m. daily.
TADA Cabaret series: Anthony DeVito — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $10, two-person reservations, one-drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website, 701 P St. In-person tickets: Tadaproductions.info; livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.
Livestream and
virtual events
Accessing Parkinson's resources online event — 2:30 p.m. Speaker is Amber Winter, executive director of Parkinson's Nebraska; learn about local, state and national resources. Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/84067411044; meeting ID: 840 6741 1044. Parkinsonsnebraska.org.
Penny's all-day winter craft retreat via Zoom — 9 a.m. 12 hours of crafting, come and go as you want, $45 including goodie bag and crafting supplies. Register: Surveymonkey.com/r/Q6YYMFP.
Save the date
Indoor Air Show at SAC Museum — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 16. Enjoy remote-controlled airplane models in the Durham Restoration Hangar, free (members); regular admission (non-members), see website for prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
