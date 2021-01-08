Calendar, 1-9 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Friends and family swim lessons: Fallbrook YMCA — Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. Choose three people with similar abilities for six private group lessons, everyone must register individually, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org/programs/swim-lessons/private-lessons-all-ages.

Goodwill recycling drive — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Donate your phones, office equipment, small appliances, consumer electronics; microwaves and TVs not accepted, 4555 Vine St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Pete the Cat" Lied Center online event — 1 p.m. $10. Tickets.liedcenter.org/2321.

Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course. No pets; kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.