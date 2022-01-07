Calendar, 1-8 Saturday

Events
Book launch and signing — Community Room, Cornhusker Bank, 2-4 p.m. Meet Alice Dittman, author of "Stepping Stones: Recollections of a Pathmaker," 8310 O St.
Cabin Fever Antiques Show — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; $8, adults, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Hyde Observatory — 7-10 p.m. View the stars through three telescopes, 3701 S. 70th St.
Mana Games Cafe grand opening — Creamery Building, 8 a.m.-midnight. Free coffee all day, prizes, 701 P St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Stained-glass heart suncatcher class — Architectural Glassarts, 10 a.m.-noon. All ages. Learn to form fusible glass and watch it melt in the kiln to form a suncatcher to take home, $25, 4035 S. 48th St. Register: architecturalglassarts.com/fused-glass-classes.
World of lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30 p.m.-midnight, through Jan. 20. Drive through 225,000 lights synchronized to music, 30-minute show, $40, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ Furashi, 1630 P St.
Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' pianos, $5, 201 N. 8th St.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Grata Bar & Lounge — 9:30 p.m. Lemon Fresh Day, 6891 A St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
Zoo Bar — 5 p.m. Tucker Hill Citizen's Brigade, $8; 9 p.m. Stranded in the City, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Writing With Fire" (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (NR), 2:50 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "MET Cinderella," noon, 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.