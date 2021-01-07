Calendar, 1-8 Friday Second Friday Art gallery openings

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual events
Capital Jazz Society: Blue House band — 8-9:30 p.m. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
"Making Spirits Bright" play — Through Jan. 22. Enjoy a free, virtual theater performance. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.
Second Friday art gallery openings
Art walk experience: South of Downtown — 6-8 p.m. "Good Rubbish," Peggy Gomez and Kat Wiese, art installation; Quentin Fortney, projection art; Brian Dickinson, found-object art; poetry written in chalk on the sidewalks and podcasts heard in the neighborhood, 1247 S. 11th St.
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. "Artists choosing Artists," featuring artists choosing other artists they respect, masks required, 719 P St.
Constellation Studios — 6-8 p.m. Part of citywide FiberFest exhibition, "Paper fiber, shaped and formed," view by appointment, call Karen at 402-438-0049 or email karen@constellation-studios.net, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Art Quilt Inspirations," by Hilde M. Dale, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery in University Place — noon-8 p.m. Variety of media; Pam Apley, "Cold wax and fabric art," in the Feature Gallery, 2634 N. 48th St.
Lux Center — noon-8 p.m. "Ravel," by Judy Bales, west gallery; "la mano izquierda: beneath the dress, above the skin" by Juan Jose Castano Marquez, east gallery; "Nostalgic Reverie," print collection, 2601 N. 48th St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Seven artists' new works. Featured artist is Joe Gustafson, miniature paintings, Native-themed horses; Angie Stilwell, abstract images, mixed media; Alan Ploen, detailed metal car sculptures; 7 p.m. Livestreamed on Facebook, 119 S. Ninth St.
Noyes at the State Office Building — 8:30-4:30 p.m., through Jan. 31. "New Beginnings" featuring Kevin Baker, Tom Marshall, Deb Monfelt, Ben Rudnicki, Marjorie Troyer and Lorena Wachendorf, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Kiechel Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Contemporary Art Holiday exhibition, first floor; spotlight artist is Thomas Hart Benton, American Regionalist artist, second floor, 1208 O St.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. "All things small," group show with 14 different artists, showcasing pieces of art 8-by-10 inches or smaller, items for purchase, 1316 N St.
