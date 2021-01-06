Calendar 1-7 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream
Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday beginning Jan. 21. Eight-week support group, dedicated for those who are caring for a spouse, parent or other loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
League of Women Voters' of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Focus on the upcoming Nebraska legislative session, speaker is Renee Fry, OpenSky Policy Institute. To get the Zoom link and register email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Register
Building Better Brains book club at Eastmont — 6 p.m. Jan. 27. Read the book "The Vanishing Half," by Britt Bennett, then participate in a discussion online, via Zoom, during the last week of each month, must register: eastmontliving.com/building-better-brains.
Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online every other Thursday, beginning Jan. 21. The support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion; a memoir of her first year after her husband’s death. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Fitness counts for Parkinson's, MS or stroke victims — Bryan LifePointe, 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balance training and exercises, $30 for 12 classes, members; $80, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Bryanhealth.org/calendar or call 402-481-6300.
TADA Cabaret series: Anthony DeVito — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website. In-person: Tadaproductions.info or Livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge via Zoom — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. Guests welcome, business meeting and holiday celebration, $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests. RSVP and get Zoom link: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.