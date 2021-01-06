Calendar 1-7 Thursday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Livestream

Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday beginning Jan. 21. Eight-week support group, dedicated for those who are caring for a spouse, parent or other loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.

League of Women Voters' of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Focus on the upcoming Nebraska legislative session, speaker is Renee Fry, OpenSky Policy Institute. To get the Zoom link and register email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.

