Calendar, 1-7 First Friday art gallery openings and events

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Cabin Fever Antiques Show — Lancaster Event Center, 2-8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; $8, adult admission, entry for both days; free, age 15 and under, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Entertainment
See Ground Zero insert.
First Friday: Art gallery openings and events
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle's Wall of Antique Art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 5-7 p.m. "Artists Choosing Artists," 719 P St. Burkholderproject.com.
County-City Art Exhibition wall — 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Lip Music: Stories through Art," by Pamela Conyers Hinson, 555 S. 10th St.
Foundry — 3-6 p.m. Joe Elliott paintings, meet the artist, 211 N. 14th St.
Gallery 9 — 5-8 p.m. Shop one-of-a kind art gifts, 124 S. Ninth St.
Kiechel Art Gallery — 5-8 p.m. Featuring works including: Keith Jacobshagen, Wendy Jane Bantam, Dan Howard, Michael Burton, Anne Burton, Chad M. Olsen, Hal Holoun, Larry Welo, Katharen Wiese, Deborah Murphy, Kira Nam Greene, Neil Christensen, Francisco Souto and Jenny Kruger (first floor); American Regionalist artists and Old Masters, including Thomas Hart Benton, John Steuart Curry, Roger Medearis, Grant Wood and more (second floor); cash bar, 1208 O St.
International Quilt Museum — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Anne Burton, printmaker, 1523 N. 33rd St.
Lincoln Artist Guild Gallery — 6-8 p.m. Featuring all LAG members artwork. Also a mini-show including 5x7 artwork, 2634 N. 48th St.
Lux Center — 5-8 p.m. "All Together Now," Ben Venom, 2601 N. 48th St.
Metro Art Gallery — 3-7 p.m. Group "Erotica" show with a variety of artists; live acoustic music with Tony Church, 1821 N St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. YingYang: "The Balance of Light and Dark" featuring Curtis Adams, Jess Beck, Lisa Gustafson, Amber Mandry, Scott Nash, Chris Piper, Brady Raffery, Cole Shoemaker and Tanner Schroeder, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Project 317 — 3-7 p.m. Puneet Cheema, paintings, 317 S. 12th St.
WallSpace-LNK — 5-8 p.m. "In My Mind's Eye" and "Collage," 1624 S. 17th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Writing With Fire" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.