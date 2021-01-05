Calendar: 1-6 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Friends Trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. Through Saturday. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
Livestream
Clinton coffee and conversation via Zoom — 7-8 p.m. Informal livestream gathering for adults, brew yourself a cup of coffee or your favorite beverage and enjoy connecting with others. Zoom meeting ID: 976 932 3851.
Meetings
Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Register
9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
League of Women Voters' of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn — noon-1 p.m. Thursday. Focus on the upcoming Nebraska legislative session, with Renee Fry, OpenSky Policy Institute. Zoom link: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 13. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.