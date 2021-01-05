Calendar: 1-6 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Friends Trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. Through Saturday. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.

