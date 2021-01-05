 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar: 1-6 Wednesday
View Comments

Calendar: 1-6 Wednesday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive. 

Friends Trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. Through Saturday. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Lincolnzoo.org/events 

Livestream

Clinton coffee and conversation via Zoom — 7-8 p.m. Informal livestream gathering for adults, brew yourself a cup of coffee or your favorite beverage and enjoy connecting with others. Zoom meeting ID: 976 932 3851.

Meetings

Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission — 1 p.m. County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. 

Register

 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English Language Learners and native speakers of English, who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.

League of Women Voters' of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn — noon-1 p.m. Thursday. Focus on the upcoming Nebraska legislative session, with Renee Fry, OpenSky Policy Institute. Zoom link: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.

Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge  11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 13. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News