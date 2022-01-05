Calendar 1-6 Thursday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Stained-glass heart suncatcher class — Architectural Glassarts, 6-8 p.m. Designed for all ages. Learn to form fusible glass and watch it melt in the kiln to form a suncatcher to take home, $25, 4035 S 48th St. Register: architecturalglassarts.com/fused-glass-classes.
Online event
Lincoln City Libraries winter reading challenge — Community challenge to read 4 million minutes in January. Participants can earn virtual tickets for reading time you record, which can be entered into drawings for prize packages. Register: lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.
Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boombox Social — 7-9 p.m. Family Feud, teams of 1-6 people; 7 p.m. karaoke, 1630 P St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. trivia, 5551 S. 48th St.
CJ's Neighborhood Bar & Grill — 7 p.m. trivia, 200 W. P St.
Crescent Moon — 6:30 p.m. open-mic night, 140 N. Eighth St.
Cosmic Eye — 6-8 p.m. trivia, 6800 P St.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. karaoke, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. Denise Howe, free concert, items for purchase, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. bingo, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Roca Tavern — 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Lloyd McCarter and the HTR, 4101 Main St.
Rosie's Downtown — 7 p.m. 18-plus night: Jordan Schoch, 130 N. 10th St.
Rumology — 6 p.m. Crepes with Chef Emily; 8 p.m. Bobby Gadoury, live jazz piano lounge; 9 p.m. open-mic, singers welcome, 7301 S. 27th St.
Zoo Bar — 9:30 -11:30 a.m. S***hook, 136 N. 14th St.