Calendar, 1-5 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Parkinson's Disease Care Partner support group via Zoom — 1 p.m. Register for link: unmc.zoom.us/j/96134594876.
Toddler Time — Eiseley Branch, 10:35-10:55 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays. Featuring stories, songs, and activities to build vocabulary. Designed for kids 18 to 36 months old, 1530 Superior St.
Online event
George Norris Day — See a complete list of events: m.facebook.com/NonPartisanNebraska.
Entertainment
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Barry's — 7 p.m. Music Bingo; 9 p.m. NYE party with ECKO Band, 235 N. Ninth St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury and Sharon Kreimer, guest, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Blac, 1320 P St.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. Writers open-mic night, 140 N. 8th St.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. "Breaking Bad" trivia,\, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 6-9 p.m. Cheap Death Band, 136 S. 14th St.
Register
English Language Volunteer Tutor Orientation — 5:30 pm. Tuesday, Jan. 18. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English who want to increase their literacy skills. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Camille Anderson at canderson@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.
Save the date
Book launch and signing — Community Room, Cornhusker Bank, 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Meet the author of "Stepping Stones: Recollections of a Pathmaker," by Alice Dittman, free event, 8310 O St.