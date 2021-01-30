Calendar, 1-31 Sunday

Events
43rd National Guard Army Band in concert: Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7 p.m. Sunday. Seats are grouped in pairs only; also livestreamed, free, must register to get a ticket, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — 10 themes for parents and child care providers to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Winter Wedding Gala: Talon Room — Noon-4 p.m. All guests are asked to enter through the Copper Kettle to check in, must wear a mask, up to 8 people max in a group, free event, $10 food tasting, must purchase ticket, 228 N. 12th St. Tickets: talon-room.square.site.
Entertainment online
Nebraska Brass & Friends: "Music for Brass and Percussion" livestreamed from Sheridan Lutheran Church — 3 p.m. Free. Featuring Bob Snider, percussion; Dean Haist and Brad Obbink, trumpet; Ric Ricker, horn; Nancy Vogt, trombone; Bo Atlas, tuba. Facebook.com/events/2963884727214404.
Livestream and
virtual events
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Final day for readers to record completed books and activities on the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to win prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Sunday with a Scientist: Morrill Hall virtual event — 2 p.m. UNL professor John Benson discusses his research with coyotes; free, must register to participate. Register: unl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqfuiuqDovGdHQHbbHe0Mf0TpqLYB2BrK1 or Facebook.com/UNSMMorrillHall.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13) 2:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR) 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Save the date
"Nunsense" at TADA Theater in-person and livestream — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m Sundays. Feb. 5-21; tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call the box office at 402-438-8232.
Seeking Talent
Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Email your organization and talent videos to rebecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Jan. 29. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Recordings are due Feb. 5. Please send a recording of your talent to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.
