Calendar, 1-31 Sunday

Events

43rd National Guard Army Band in concert: Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7 p.m. Sunday. Seats are grouped in pairs only; also livestreamed, free, must register to get a ticket, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — 10 themes for parents and child care providers to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.

Winter Wedding Gala: Talon Room — Noon-4 p.m. All guests are asked to enter through the Copper Kettle to check in, must wear a mask, up to 8 people max in a group, free event, $10 food tasting, must purchase ticket, 228 N. 12th St. Tickets: talon-room.square.site.

Entertainment online