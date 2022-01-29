Calendar, 1-30 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Kids Dream Film Series: "Tom & Jerry" — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Marcus Theatres, $3 admission, retro family films on the big screen, see website for showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Mo Java Cafe+brunch+art — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create an art project and enjoy breakfast with family or friends, supplies provided, $35, 2649 N. 48th St. More information: luxcenter.org/programs/mojava-cafe-brunch-art.

Open for play: Pretend Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org

Entertainment

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. Bliss, No Functional Purpose, Sweet Streak, $5 cover. 1412 O St.

Graduate Hotel — Elvis Festival. See website for showtimes and tickets: nebraskaelvisfestival.com.

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Steel City and Hayseed Cowboys, 6600 W. O St.

Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, 136 N. 14th St.

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Velvet Queen" (NR), 5, 7 and 9 p.m.; "Parallel Mothers" (R), 11:45 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:45 p.m.; "Rigoletto (NR), 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Theater

"Bondagers" — Nebraska Wesleyan University, Miller Lab Theatre, 2 p.m., 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

