Calendar, 1-30 Saturday

Events
"Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America" at Sheldon Museum of Art — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, through July 3, citywide initiative aimed at addressing eviction and housing affordability in Lincoln, 12th and R streets.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Friends and family swim lessons: Fallbrook YMCA — Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. Choose three people with similar abilities for six private group lessons, everyone must register individually, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org/programs/swim-lessons/private-lessons-all-ages.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course. No pets; kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social: DJ Furashi — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Rock 'n Joe Coffee presents Justin Kane live — 7-9 p.m. Free concert, items for purchase, wear a mask, 5025 Lindberg St.
Zoo Bar: DJ Relic — 7-10 p.m. No cover, wear a mask, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream and
virtual events
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Joyce Yang virtual piano concert at the Lied Center — 7:30 p.m. Free, donations accepted, must register for a ticket. Liedcenter.org.
Lincoln Music Teachers Association virtual jazz experience — 11 a.m. Performances by Jackie Allen and Dr. Hans Sturm and participate in a variety of improvisation exercises. RSVP: email hafezpiano@gmail.com.
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Saturday-Sunday. Readers must record completed books and activities on the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to win prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13) 2:20 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR) 2 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Register
"Nunsense" at TADA — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Feb. 5-21. In-person or online tickets start at $18. More details: Tadatheatre.info or call 402-438-8232.
Donations needed
Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 30; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Feb. 4. Donate new or used clothing and household items. See a list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.