Calendar, 1-3 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Paws and Draws at 1867 Bar — 3 p.m. Benefiting the Phoenix Remix State volunteer rescue; doggy beer and treats for sale; masks and social distancing required, 101 N. 14th St.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — 10 themes for parents and child care providers to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo —5:30-9 p.m. Through Jan. 9. Timed admission with pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Tickets go on sale Monday. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
Livestream and
virtual events
"Making Spirits Bright" play — Through Jan. 22. Enjoy a free, virtual theater performance. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in the health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Scrap Fest: "Living It Up" — 9 a.m. Jan. 16. 15 hours of scrapping at your own table, access to a computer for journaling, enter to win door prizes, $40, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: ebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
