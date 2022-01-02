Calendar, 1-3 Monday

Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.

Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St.

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.

Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.

Women in Sales and Business —11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.

Book launch and signing for Alice Dittman — Community Room, Cornhusker Bank, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 8. Meet the author of "Stepping Stones: Recollections of a Pathmaker," by Alice Dittman, free event, 8310 O St.

League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster webinar — Noon, Jan. 6. Topic is clean-up at AltEn, must register by Monday. Register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com.

