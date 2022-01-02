Calendar, 1-3 Monday

Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Beginners meditation class — Lincoln Zen Center, 5:30 p.m. Free, all belief backgrounds welcome, 3701 O St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
World of lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30-10 p.m. Drive through thousands of lights synchronized to music, $40, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia, 101 N. 14th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1620 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. Sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.
Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. All writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Register
Women in Sales and Business —11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 12, $16, members with lunch; $10, without lunch; free for first-time guests, Venue, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Save the Date
Book launch and signing for Alice Dittman — Community Room, Cornhusker Bank, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 8. Meet the author of "Stepping Stones: Recollections of a Pathmaker," by Alice Dittman, free event, 8310 O St.
League of Women Voters Lincoln-Lancaster webinar — Noon, Jan. 6. Topic is clean-up at AltEn, must register by Monday. Register: email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com.
