Calendar, 1-29 Saturday

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Get grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Kids Dream Film Series: "Tom & Jerry" — Marcus Theatres, through March 6. $3 admission, retro family films on the big screen, see website for participating theaters and showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Walk for Life" beginning at Trinity Lutheran Church — 8:45 a.m. Program starts at the church, 724 S. 12th St.; 9:30 a.m. Walk to State Capitol, 1445 K St.; 10 a.m. Speakers at Capitol. More information and register: lcms-onm.org/need/detail/?need_id=641270.

1867 Bar — 7:30 p.m. Sitra Achra, Other Side Of Now, Blubber, 101 N. 14th St.

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. KevyCav, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 8:30 p.m. "The Music of Pink Floyd," 1415 O St. Bourbontheatre.com.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Dad Rock, $5, 5560 S. 48th St.

Duffy's Tavern — 9 p.m. ’80's night: Happy Endings Band, no cover, 1412 O St.

Graduate Hotel — Elvis Festival, 141 N. Ninth St. See website for showtimes and tickets: nebraskaelvisfestival.com.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. JB Acoustics, 130 N. 10th St.

Royal Grove — 7 p.m. Rock of Ages: American Cancer Society Benefit: Tucker's August, Hookt, 1 Trak Mind, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway. Theroyalgrove.com.

Rumology — 9 p.m. Comedy night: James Miller, Billy 2 Guns, Lavelti Vegas, no cover, 7301 S. 27th St.

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.

Zoo Bar — 9 p.m.-midnight. DJ Relic, 136 N. 14th St.

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Velvet Queen" (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. 9 p.m.; "Parallel Mothers" (R), 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 9:45 p.m.; "Rigoletto" (NR), 11:55 a.m., 313 N. 13th St.

"Bondagers" — Nebraska Wesleyan University, Miller Lab Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

"Charlie & the Chocolate Factory" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Liedcenter.org.

