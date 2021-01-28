Calendar, 1-29 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
National Association of Nurse Anesthetists display at the State Office Building — 8 a.m-5 p.m. Final day to view display celebrating Certified Registered Nurses week, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Entertainment
Deer Springs Winery: National Puzzle Day event — 6-8 p.m. Bring your own puzzle to work on, items for purchase, free, 16255 Adams St.
Livestream and virtual events
Villa Marie Dance virtual fundraiser — 6-11 p.m. Donations needed, benefiting the operations of Villa Marie School near Waverly, boarding and day school for kids with special education needs. Villamarieschool.com.
Meetings
Rural Health Advisory Commission meeting via Zoom — 1:30-4 p.m. Contact Deb Stoltenberg for a Zoom link: deb.stoltenberg@nebraska.gov or 402-471-2337.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase a code to have a private concert serenade via YouTube or a DVD. Also choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts delivered contactless to your doorstep. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
Seeking talent
Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration. Email your organization and talent videos to rebecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Jan. 29. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Please send a recording of your talent by Feb. 5 to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.
