Calendar, 1-29 Friday

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "No Man’s Land" (PG-13), 5 p.m., 7:40 p.m.; "Another Round" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Register

Abendmusik fundraiser "My Funny Valentine" — 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase a code to have a private concert serenade via YouTube or a DVD. Also choose options of sending chocolate, flowers, a meal or other gifts delivered contactless to your doorstep. More information: Abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

Seeking talent

Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration. Email your organization and talent videos to rebecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Jan. 29. More information: call 402-477-3446.

Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Please send a recording of your talent by Feb. 5 to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.