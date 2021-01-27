Calendar, 1-28 Thursday

Events

Center for People in Need: Food distribution and diapers — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Anyone in need is welcome. Bring a current or expired Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

National Association of Nurse Anesthetists display at the State Office Building — 8 a.m-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday. To celebrate Certified Registered Nurses week, 301 Centennial Mall South.

Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, 10 themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.

