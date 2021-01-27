Calendar, 1-28 Thursday

Events
Center for People in Need: Food distribution and diapers — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Anyone in need is welcome. Bring a current or expired Center Card or a photo ID of any kind, 3901 N. 27th St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
National Association of Nurse Anesthetists display at the State Office Building — 8 a.m-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday. To celebrate Certified Registered Nurses week, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, 10 themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Livestream
Caregiver Support Group online — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Eight-week support group, dedicated for those who are caring for loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
Game & Parks virtual webinar series: "Science of Turtles" — 3 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 18. Free event, must preregister for webinar. Facebook.com/NEGameandParks.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR) 5 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR): 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
43rd National Guard Army Band in concert: Lied Center for Performing Arts — 7 p.m. Sunday. Seats are grouped in pairs only; also livestreamed, free, must register to get a ticket, 301 N. 12th St. Liedcenter.org or 402-474-4747.
Fitness counts for Parkinson's, MS or stroke victims — Bryan LifePointe, 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balance training and exercises, $30 for 12 classes, members; $80, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Bryanhealth.org/calendar or call 402-481-6300.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 4. Topic is the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, speakers from UNL College of Law. To get the Zoom link and register email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.