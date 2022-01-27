Calendar, 1-28 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Scooter’s coffee and holiday cookies are free while supplies last, 20th and O streets.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Denise Howe and The Local Crew, 1501 Centerpark Road.

Entertainment

See Ground Zero insert.

Movies

Kids Dream Film Series — Lincoln Grand and Edgewood Theatres. $3, admission, Friday-Sunday, "Tom & Jerry." See website for complete list of showtimes and locations. Marcustheatres.com.

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Velvet Queen" (NR), 5, 7 and 9 p.m.; "Parallel Mothers" (R) 4:45, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Marcus Theatres vaccinated-only movies — Marcus Theatres Lincoln Grand Cinema. Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card, 1101 P St. More information: Marcustheatres.com.

Theater

"Bondagers" — Nebraska Wesleyan University, Miller Lab Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 51st Street and Huntington Avenue. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season.

"Charlie & The Chocolate Factory" — 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 301 N. 12th St. Tickets: Liedcenter.org.

Register

Abendmusik Music presents My Funny Valentine: tickets on sale — Purchase tickets for online streaming or home delivery of a Valentine’s Day meal, flowers and treats at abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

English Language Volunteer Tutor Orientation — 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15. Tutors needed for English Language Learners and native speakers of English who want to increase their literacy skill, both online and in-person. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or canderson@lincolnliteracy.org or 402-476-7323.

Lincoln Children's Zoo Day Camps — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; 8:15-8:30 a.m. Check-in; 4:15-4:30 p.m. Check-out. Register: lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html.

