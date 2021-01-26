 Skip to main content
Calendar: 1-27 Wednesday
Events

"Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America" opening at Sheldon Museum of Art — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, through July 3, citywide initiative aimed at addressing eviction and housing affordability in Lincoln, 12th and R streets. 

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive. 

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St. 

National Association of Nurse Anesthetists display at the State Office Building  8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To celebrate Certified Registered Nurses week, 301 Centennial Mall South.

Livestream 

The Power of Poetry with First-Plymouth via Zoom — 6 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 3. The class will discuss what poetry is and provide an opportunity to write a poem of your own. Register with addie@firstplymouth.org for your Zoom link. Firstplymouth.org/firstplymouth-events-page.

Entertainment

Music bingo: Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 500 W. South St. 

Music bingo: Grata Bar & Lounge — 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 6891 A St.

"Back to the ’80s" trivia at Rumology — 7 p.m. Come with your team, items for purchase, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St. 

"The Simpson's" trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, must wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. 

Seeking talent

Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration. The online event will include diverse music and traditional dances. Updated links to watch the Lunar New Year to be announced. Email videos to rebecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Friday. More information: call 402-477-3446.

Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent recordings are due Feb. 5, send a recording of your talent to kathleen@flclincoln.org 

Register

League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn  Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 4. Topic is the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, speaker is Anna Shavers, Associate Dean, UNL, College of Law and Eric Berger, Proffessor, UNL College of Law. Zoom link and register: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.

Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge  11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events

