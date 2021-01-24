Calendar, 1-25 Monday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Bank of Lincoln drive-thru food distribution at Lancaster Event Center — 3-4 p.m. Enter at Gate 2 and form two lines, check website for cancellations, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org or Lincolnfoodbank.org.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
National Association of Nurse Anesthetists display at the State Office Building — 8 a.m-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. To celebrate Certified Registered Nurses week, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Designed for day care providers and parents, 10 themes to choose from, five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Zoo Bar — 5:30 p.m. Emily Bass & Friends; 7-10 p.m. House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in health care preparatory classes, CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 4. Topic is the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, speaker is Anna Shavers, associate dean at UNL College of Law, and Eric Berger, professor at UNL College of Law. To register, email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.
Zoo News: "Learn at the Zoo" offseason camps for kids — Feb. 15; March 8-12; April 2: April 5. Camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, kids can choose their age group and camp date, if your camp is full you can join a waitlist by calling 402-475-6741; ext. 130., 1227 s. 27th St. Lincolnzoo.org/education/off-season-camps.html.
