Calendar, 1-24 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Right Up Your Alley downtown shopping event — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Get a bingo card at each participating shop you visit, enter to win gift cards. See full list of participating shops at Facebook.com/events/117982113434537.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — 10 themes for parents and child care providers to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Entertainment
DelRay Ballroom: Toby Munroe dance seminar — 4 p.m. Night club seminar; West Coast Swing Seminar; $20 per person, single seminar; $70 per person, all seminars; register: call 402-435-3344, must wear a mask, 817 R St. Thedelray.com/upcoming-events.
Grey's Keg Saloon: Rockstar karaoke —8 p.m.-midnight. Bring your best singing voice, items for purchase, wear a mask, 104 N. 20th St.
Livestream and virtual events
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Leader is the Rev. Evan Coleman. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR) 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR) 2:20 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m. 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Seeking Talent
Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration. Email your organization and talent videos to rebecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Jan. 29. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Recordings are due Feb. 5. Please send a recording of your talent to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.