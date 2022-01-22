Calendar, 1-23 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Great Plains 8-ball shootout — Adult and junior pool tournament, Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Kids Dream Film Series — Marcus Theatres, through March 6. $3 admission, view retro family films on the big screen, see website for participating theaters and showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Open for play: Pretend Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org
Parkinson's Support Group meeting via Zoom — 2 p.m. Link: us06web.zoom.us/j/84173002915?pwd=NGNZcFVrVFJPeFIrOXppejluYUVydz09; passcode: 704867; ID: 841 7300 2915
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. Kingdom Collapse, Silent Theory, Dear Freida, Ember's Light, As Tides Rise, $12, 101 N. 14th St
Duffy's Tavern — 7-9 p.m. trivia, Goosehound, Nebraska Jr. Band and Old Man Jenkins, 1412 O St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Jake Gill and Ashton Dugan, 6600 W. O St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase: Susanna Lee, 136 N. 14th St.
Concerts
"Something for Everyone" Nebraska Brass concert livestream — Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3 p.m. View on Facebook.com/nebraska brass.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Writing With Fire" (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (NR), 12:35 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
