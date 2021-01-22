Calendar, 1-23 Saturday

DelRay Ballroom: Toby Munroe dance seminar — 4 p.m. Rumba seminar; 5 p.m. Waltz seminar; $20 per person, single seminar; $70 per person, all seminars, register: call 402-435-3344, must wear a mask, 817 R St. Thedelray.com/upcoming-events.

Rumology: Manuel de la Torre — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, wear a mask, 7901 S. 27th St.

TADA Cabaret series: John Bush — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. $10, two-person reservations, one-drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website, 701 P St. In-person or livestream tickets: Tadaproductions.info/johnbush.

Zoo Bar: DJ Relic — 7-10 p.m. No cover, 136 N. 14th St.

Livestream and

virtual events

Lincoln Public Libraries reading challenge via Zoom — 10 a.m. Public is invited to participate in a reading challenge as a part of the Read Woke Reading Challenge. Discussion is on "I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir," by Malaka Gharib. Speaker is Tasneem Huq, youth program intern, Asian Community Center. Must register: email library@lincolnlibraries.org.