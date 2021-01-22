Calendar, 1-23 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Friends and family swim lessons: Fallbrook YMCA — Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. Choose three people with similar abilities for six private group lessons, everyone must register individually, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org/programs/swim-lessons/private-lessons-all-ages.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Right Up Your Alley downtown shopping event — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Get a bingo card at each participating shop you visit, enter to win gift cards. See full list of participating shops at Facebook.com/events/117982113434537.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course. No pets; kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Entertainment
Boombox Social: Cayleen — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
DelRay Ballroom: Toby Munroe dance seminar — 4 p.m. Rumba seminar; 5 p.m. Waltz seminar; $20 per person, single seminar; $70 per person, all seminars, register: call 402-435-3344, must wear a mask, 817 R St. Thedelray.com/upcoming-events.
Rumology: Manuel de la Torre — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, wear a mask, 7901 S. 27th St.
TADA Cabaret series: John Bush — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. $10, two-person reservations, one-drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website, 701 P St. In-person or livestream tickets: Tadaproductions.info/johnbush.
Zoo Bar: DJ Relic — 7-10 p.m. No cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Livestream and
virtual events
Lincoln Public Libraries reading challenge via Zoom — 10 a.m. Public is invited to participate in a reading challenge as a part of the Read Woke Reading Challenge. Discussion is on "I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir," by Malaka Gharib. Speaker is Tasneem Huq, youth program intern, Asian Community Center. Must register: email library@lincolnlibraries.org.
"Wizard of Oz" reading — 2-3:30 p.m. Dana Clements, Noyes Art Gallery artist, will read from the "Wizard of Oz" collection ahead of premiere of the "Ruby Slippers" garden design displayed at the Art in the Garden event in September. Facebook.com/events/312914186351407.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR) 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR) 2:20 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Donations needed
Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 23; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28. Donate new or used clothing and household items. See a list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.