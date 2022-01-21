Calendar, 1-22 Saturday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Get grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Great Plains 8-ball shootout — Adult and junior pool tournament, Lancaster Event Center, 7:30 am-midnight, Saturday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Kids Dream Film Series — Marcus Theatres, through March 6. $3 admission, retro family films on the big screen, see website for participating theaters and showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Snug-as-a-Bug" — Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Learn how bugs and critters survive the cold winter, $10 per family, 11700 S.W. 100th St.