Calendar, 1-22 Saturday
calendar

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Get grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Great Plains 8-ball shootout — Adult and junior pool tournament, Lancaster Event Center, 7:30 am-midnight, Saturday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org

Kids Dream Film Series — Marcus Theatres, through March 6. $3 admission, retro family films on the big screen, see website for participating theaters and showtimes. Marcustheatres.com.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

"Snug-as-a-Bug" — Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Learn how bugs and critters survive the cold winter, $10 per family, 11700 S.W. 100th St.

Stained-glass heart suncatcher class — Architectural Glassarts, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn to form fusible glass and watch it melt in the kiln, forming a suncatcher, $25, 4035 S. 48th St. Register: architecturalglassarts.com/fused-glass-classes.

Steak night fundraiser at VFW 3606 5:30-7 p.m. Menu including steak, chicken, hamburger steak and kids meals, served with salad, baked potato, dinner roll and vegetable; $12-$15, adults, benefiting VFW 3606, 3340 W. A St. 

Entertainment 

Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ Furashi, 1630 P St.

Bourbon Theatre — 7:10 p.m. Darkwood, KevyCav, Oceanz, Ruger, Zarkilor, $15, 1415 O St.

Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' Pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.

Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. On the Fritz, $5, 5560 S. 48th St. 

Duffy's Tavern — 7-9 p.m. Country dance lessons; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. College Night: The Searchers Band, 18+ show, $5 cover, age 18-21; no cover, age 21+, 1412 O St.

Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.

Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Savannah Chestnut, $5, 130 N. 10th St. 

Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill 9 p.m. Chicken Fried Moses, 1501 Centerpark Road. 

Rumology — 9 p.m. Greg Simon Trio, 7301 S. 27th St. 

Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. Susanna Lee, 3233 S. 13th St.  

Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway. 

Zoo Bar — 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Ro Hempel, $8. 136 N. 14th St. 

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — The Velvet Queen (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Drive My Car" (NR), 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m.,  313 N. 13th St.  

Theater

"Charlie & the Chocolate Factory" — Lied Center for Performing Arts, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Liedcenter.org.

"Umbra" — Nebraska Wesleyan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 5000 St. Paul Ave. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

