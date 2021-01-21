Calendar, 1-22 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Eastridge holiday lights recycling drive — Last day to drop off holiday lights at any Lincoln fire station or Eastridge Elementary School, 6245 L St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Right Up Your Alley downtown shopping event — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Get a bingo card at each participating shop you visit, enter to win gift cards. See full list of participating shops at Facebook.com/events/117982113434537.
TADA Cabaret series: John Bush — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four. In-person and livestream: Tadaproductions.info.
Entertainment
Boombox Social: DJ Blac — 10 p.m. Items for purchase, wear a mask, 1630 P St.
Rumology: Matt Briggs — 9 p.m. Items for purchase, no cover, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Livestream and virtual events
"Arts for the Soul" Yumi Kurosawa free virtual concert — 7 p.m. Koto performance, including classical Japanese compositions. Kurosawa also will demonstrate how the koto is played. Fpclincoln.org or call 402-477-6037.
"Making Spirits Bright" play — Last day to enjoy a free virtual theater performance. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Seeking talent
Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration. Email your organization and talent videos to rebecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Jan. 29. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Please send a recording of your talent by Feb. 5 to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.
