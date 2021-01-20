Calendar, 1-21 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Boitano's at the Kindler: Wyk O'Rya — 8-10:30 p.m. Featuring Riley Agena, vocals and guitar; Jonathan Leach, keys; Malcom Opoku, drums, 216 N. 11th St.
Livestream
"Bassoons Across Nebraska" online concert — 7 p.m. Featuring bassoonists and contrabassoonists from the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and the Omaha Symphony. Facebook.com/events/671497750115672.
Caregiver Support Group online — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Eight-week support group, dedicated for those who are caring for loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
Hope Book Club online — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online first and third Thursdays, beginning today. Support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Game & Parks virtual webinar series: "Science of Body Coverings" — 3 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 18. Free event, must preregister. Facebook.com/NEGameandParks.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
Building Better Brains book club at Eastmont — 6 p.m. Jan. 27. Read the book "The Vanishing Half," by Britt Bennett, participate in a discussion online, via Zoom, during the last week of each month, must register: eastmontliving.com/building-better-brains.
Fitness counts for Parkinson's, MS or stroke victims — Bryan LifePointe, 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balance training and exercises, $30 for 12 classes, members; $80, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Bryanhealth.org/calendar or call 402-481-6300.
TADA Cabaret series: John Bush — 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website. In-person and livestream tickets: Tadaproductions.info/tickets.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 4. Topic is the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, speaker is Anna Shavers, Associate Dean, UNL, College of Law and Eric Berger, Proffessor, UNL College of Law. To get the Zoom link and register email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.