Calendar, 1-21 Thursday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Entertainment

Boitano's at the Kindler: Wyk O'Rya — 8-10:30 p.m. Featuring Riley Agena, vocals and guitar; Jonathan Leach, keys; Malcom Opoku, drums, 216 N. 11th St.

Livestream

"Bassoons Across Nebraska" online concert — 7 p.m. Featuring bassoonists and contrabassoonists from the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra and the Omaha Symphony. Facebook.com/events/671497750115672.

Caregiver Support Group online — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday. Eight-week support group, dedicated for those who are caring for loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.