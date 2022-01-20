Calendar, 1-21 Friday

Events
Abendmusik Music presents My Funny Valentine: tickets on sale — Purchase tickets for online streaming, home delivery of a gourmet Valentine’s meal, flowers and treats on Valentine's Day. Purchase: abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Food Truck Fridays — Telegraph District, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Scooter’s coffee and holiday cookies are free, while supplies last, 20th and O streets.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Great Plains 8-ball shootout — Adult and junior pool tournament, Lancaster Event Center, 8 a.m.-midnight, Friday; 7:30 a.m.-midnight, Saturday; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Concerts
“The Mark of Zorro" silent film with Tom Trenney, organist at First-Plymouth Church, livestreamed — 7 p.m. Trenney performs music selections on the 6,000-pipe Lied organ during the 1920 film. Free concert, donations are encouraged, 2000 D St. More information: abendmusik.org.
Entertainment
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Velvet Queen" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Drive My Car" (NR), 5:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Marcus Theatres vaccinated-only movies — Marcus Theatres Lincoln Grand Cinema, Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card, 1101 P St. More information: Marcustheatres.com.
Theater
"Umbra" — Nebraska Wesleyan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 5000 St. Paul. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season
