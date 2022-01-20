Calendar, 1-21 Friday

Concerts

“The Mark of Zorro" silent film with Tom Trenney, organist at First-Plymouth Church, livestreamed — 7 p.m. Trenney performs music selections on the 6,000-pipe Lied organ during the 1920 film. Free concert, donations are encouraged, 2000 D St. More information: abendmusik.org.

Entertainment

Movies

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "The Velvet Queen" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Drive My Car" (NR), 5:30 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.

Marcus Theatres vaccinated-only movies — Marcus Theatres Lincoln Grand Cinema, Vaccine-only shows will be available for two titles daily. Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card, 1101 P St. More information: Marcustheatres.com.

Theater

"Umbra" — Nebraska Wesleyan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, 5000 St. Paul. Tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre/current-season

