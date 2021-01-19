Calendar: 1-20 Wednesday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help distribute, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free pre-packed boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Entertainment
Music bingo: Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 500 W. South St.
Music bingo: Grata Bar & Lounge — 8-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Free to play, items for purchase, wear a mask, 6891 A St.
Netflix and Hulu trivia: Rumology — 7 p.m. Come with your team, items for purchase, wear a mask, 7301 S. 27th St.
Rick & Morty trivia at Kinkaider — 7-9 p.m. Free to play, items for purchase, must wear a mask, 201 N. 7th St.
Livestream and virtual events
"Making Spirits Bright" virtual play — Through Friday. Sit at home and enjoy a free theater performance. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Seeking talent
Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration. The online event will include diverse music, traditional dances and personal experiences. Updated links to watch the Lunar New Year to be announced. Email videos to rebbecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Jan. 29. More information: call 402-477-3446.
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent recordings are due Feb. 5. Please send a recording of your talent to kathleen@flclincoln.org.
Register
League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch and Learn — Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 4. Topic is the life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, speaker is Anna Shavers, Associate Dean, UNL, College of Law and Eric Berger, Proffessor, UNL College of Law. To get the Zoom link and register email: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, type the word registration in the subject line.
Women in Sales and Business: Venue Restaurant & Lounge — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 10. $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, free for first-time guests, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive, Suite 100. RSVP: Facebook.com/pg/wisblincoln/events.