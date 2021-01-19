Calendar: 1-20 Wednesday

Movies

Seeking talent

Lunar New Year at the Asian Community & Cultural Center via Facebook and YouTube — 1:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Public is invited to participate in the 2021 Lunar New Year celebration. The online event will include diverse music, traditional dances and personal experiences. Updated links to watch the Lunar New Year to be announced. Email videos to rebbecca@lincolnasiancenter.org by Jan. 29. More information: call 402-477-3446.