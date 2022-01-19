Calendar 1-20 Thursday

Events

Aging Partners Senior Center activities — For more information and to view all activities and addresses, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Community Action's Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Online event

Lincoln City Libraries winter reading challenge — Community challenge to read 4 million minutes in January. Participants can earn virtual tickets that can be entered into drawings for prize packages. Register: lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.

Entertainment

Backswing Brewing Co. — 7:30 p.m. trivia, 500 W. South St.

Barrymore's — 7 p.m. America's Pub Quiz, 124 N. 13th St.

Boiler Brewing Co. — 8-10 p.m. trivia, 129 N. 10th St.