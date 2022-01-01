Calendar, 1-2 Sunday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.

Open for play: Pretend Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org

Tree Lights recycling program — Through Jan. 15. Drop-off sites include Ballard Park, 3901 N. 66th St.; Holmes Lake Park, 70th and Normal Boulevard; Oak Lake Park, First Street and Cornhusker Highway; Tierra Park, 29th Street and Tierra Drive; Seng Park, 50th and Garland streets; Woods Park, 31st and J streets.

Entertainment

Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m., 6600 W. O St.

Save the date

Book launch and signing — Community Room, Cornhusker Bank, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 8. Meet the author of "Stepping Stones: Recollections of a Pathmaker," by Alice Dittman, free event, 8310 O St.

View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.

