Calendar, 1-2 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Friends and Family swim lessons at Fallbrook YMCA — Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. Choose three of your family or friends, with similar abilities for six private group lessons, everyone must register individually, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: www.ymcalincoln.org/programs/swim-lessons/private-lessons-all-ages
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course. No pets please and kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Book kits are designed for parents and day care providers, 10 themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Zoo Lights at Lincoln Children's Zoo — 5:30-9 p.m. through Jan. 9. Timed admission, pre-purchased tickets, 90 people every 15 minutes, no food or beverages for purchase; $10.95, members; $13.95, nonmembers; VIP experience, $19.95, members; $22.95, nonmembers; masks required. Lincolnzoo.org/events.
Livestream and
virtual events
Read Woke Challenge at Lincoln City Libraries — Through Jan. 31. Readers must record completed books and activities at the website or take completed booklets to a library branch to be eligible for prizes. Register: Lincolnlibraries.beanstack.org.
Save the date
TADA Cabaret series: Anthony DeVito — Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website, 701 P St. In-person tickets: Tadaproductions.info; livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.
Indoor Air Show at SAC Museum (Ashland) — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 16. Enjoy remote-controlled airplane models demonstrating all of the loops, flips and barrel rolls in the museum’s climate-controlled Durham Restoration Hangar, free (members); regular admission (non-members), see website for prices, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
