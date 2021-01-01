Calendar, 1-2 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. The public can pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Friends and Family swim lessons at Fallbrook YMCA — Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. Choose three of your family or friends, with similar abilities for six private group lessons, everyone must register individually, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: www.ymcalincoln.org/programs/swim-lessons/private-lessons-all-ages

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course. No pets please and kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.

Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — Book kits are designed for parents and day care providers, 10 themes to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.