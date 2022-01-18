Calendar, 1-19 Wednesday

Events
Aging Partners Senior Center activities — More information and addresses: Aging.Lincoln.ne.gov Community Action’s Gathering Place
Community Action's Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Walk-in vaccination clinic — Fredstrom Elementary School, 3:15-6 p.m. Offering first and second doses for age 5 and up; Pfizer doses, age 12 and up; Moderna does for age 13 and up, 5700 N.W. 10th St.
Entertainment
Barry's — 7:30 p.m. Music Bingo, 235 N. Ninth St.
Backswing Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Music Bingo, 500 W. South St.
Bob's Tavern — 7-11 p.m. Open mic and stage, 6212 Havelock Ave.
Bodega's Alley — 8:30-10 p.m. KZUM Radio Gumbo; 10-11 p.m. KZUM The Dead Hour; 11 p.m.-2 a.m. DJ Relic: Funk & Soul night, 1418 O St.
Boiler Brewing Co. — 7-9 p.m. Trivia, 129 N. 10th St.
Boitano's Lounge at the Kindler — 6-9 p.m. Jazz Wednesdays with Bobby Gadoury, 216 N. 11th St.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Blac, 1320 P St.
Brewsky's (East) — 7 p.m. Trivia, 2840 S. 70th St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Trivia, 5560 S. 48th St.
Duffy's Tavern — 9:30 p.m. Tanner Sovereign, no cover, 1412 O St.
Crescent Moon — 7 p.m. Writers open-mic night, 140 N. 8th St.
Fox Bar & Grill — 7-9 p.m. The Music Bingo People, free to play, 1245 Libra Drive.
Grata Bar & Lounge Clocktower — 8 p.m. Bingo, 6891 A St.
Kinkaider — 7 p.m. "Shrek" trivia, 201 N. Seventh St.
OG Grata — 7:30-10 p.m. Karaoke, 2755 Jamie Lane.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m.-midnight. Karaoke; host Manuel de la Torre.
Rumology — 7-9 p.m. '80s trivia, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m.-midnight. Open-mic night: music, poetry and acting; live music with the Storm Cellar House Band, 3233 S. 13th St.
Meetings
LPS Lunch and Learn: "Cultural Perspectives and the Role of LPS Bilingual Liaisons" — Noon, must register: home.lps.org/communications/learning-lunch.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center —"Writing With Fire" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.