Calendar, 1-18 Monday Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day the following are closed:
* Banking and financial institutions.
* Department of Motor Vehicles.
* Federal, state, city and county offices.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Social Security offices.
* Star Tran administration offices.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center.
* Sheldon Museum of Art is closed and is opening Thursday.
* University of Nebraska.
* University of Nebraska State Museum: Morrill Hall is closed and is opening Jan. 31.
* United States Post Office; no mail delivery.
The following will be open:
* State Capitol is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
* StarTran bus service is available.
Events
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration and worship service at Mount Zion Baptist Church — 7 p.m. Annual community worship service and celebration, including youth presentations and musical selections, 3301 S. 56th St.
Livestream and virtual events
Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally virtual event — 9:30-10 a.m. Pre-rally; 10-11 a.m. Watch on LNKTV, LNKTV YouTube, LNKTV Facebook, Allo channel 23, Spectrum channel 1303 and Windstream Kinetic channel 1080. More information: events.unl.edu/MLKWeek/2021/01/18/153876 or mlkyouthrally.com.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR), 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR), 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in health care preparatory classes, CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
