Calendar, 1-18 Monday Martin Luther King Jr. Day

English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in health care preparatory classes, CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.