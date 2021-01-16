Calendar, 1-17 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Juli Burney at Lied Center — 7-8 p.m. Must register for a ticket for in-person or livestream viewing: Liedcenter.org or 402-472-4747. Livestream: Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. See website for admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Storytime-to-go kits at Lincoln City Libraries — 10 themes for parents and child care providers to choose from, staff will place five books in a bag for pickup. Lincolnlibraries.org/kids/storytimes-to-go-request-form.
Livestream and virtual events
Abendmusik fundraiser: "Lift every voice and sing" online concert for the Malone Center — 4 p.m. Sunday. Commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, featuring Ariel Merivil, Dr. Marques Garrett, Marques Higgins and Justin Payne singing spirituals and gospel tunes by African American composers, free, donations accepted. Abendmusik.org.
Master dialect class with Sasha Dobson: Lied Center online learning — noon-1:30 p.m. Designed for ages 11-18, free, must register: liedcenter.org/event/master-class.
"Making Spirits Bright" play — Through Friday. Virtual theater performance, free. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR), 2:20 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. TheRoss.org.
Register
English language volunteer tutor orientation — 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30. Tutors are needed for online English language learners and native speakers of English who are working on increasing their literacy skills. Seeking tutors for teaching online, individual and group classes. Also seeking people who would like to tutor students in health care preparatory classes, in CNA and related program areas, preferably active and retired professionals in the medical field. Register: lincolnliteracy.org or email Joyce Hahn at jhahn@lincolnliteracy.org or call 402-476-7323.
Auditions
Valentine's Day online concert at First Lutheran Church — Talent is needed for online show. Recordings are due Feb. 5. Please send a recording of your talent to Kathleen@flclincoln.org.
