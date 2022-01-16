Calendar, 1-17 Monday Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day the following are closed:

* Banking and financial institutions.

* Department of Motor Vehicles.

* Federal, state, city and county offices.

* Lincoln City Libraries.

* Social Security offices.

* StarTran administration offices.

* Nebraska History Museum.

* Pioneers Park Nature Center.

* Sheldon Museum of Art is closed until Thursday.

* University of Nebraska.

* University of Nebraska State Museum: Morrill Hall is closed and is opening Jan. 31.

* United States Post Office; no mail delivery.

The following will be open:

* State Capitol is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

* StarTran bus service is available.