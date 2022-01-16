Calendar, 1-17 Monday Martin Luther King Jr. Day

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day the following are closed:
* Banking and financial institutions.
* Department of Motor Vehicles.
* Federal, state, city and county offices.
* Lincoln City Libraries.
* Social Security offices.
* StarTran administration offices.
* Nebraska History Museum.
* Pioneers Park Nature Center.
* Sheldon Museum of Art is closed until Thursday.
* University of Nebraska.
* University of Nebraska State Museum: Morrill Hall is closed and is opening Jan. 31.
* United States Post Office; no mail delivery.
The following will be open:
* State Capitol is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
* StarTran bus service is available.
Events
Aging Partners activities — See complete list of activities and addresses: Aging.lincoln.ne.gov.
Beginners meditation class — Lincoln Zen Center, 5:30 p.m. Free, all belief backgrounds welcome, 3701 O St.
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Rally — 9:30 a.m. Nebraska Union, 1400 R St.
Prepared meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room is open, limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
World of lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30-10 p.m. Drive through thousands of lights synchronized to music, $40, pets are welcome in vehicles, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Entertainment
1867 Bar — 7 p.m. trivia, 101 N. 14th St.
Boiler Brewing Co. (South) — 6-8 p.m. Bingo, free to play, 5800 Hidcote Drive.
Boombox Social — 9 p.m. DJ Flycuts, 1620 P St.
Duffy's Tavern — 7 p.m. sign-up; 7:30 p.m. Comedy open-mic night, 1412 O St.
Happy Raven — 7 p.m. trivia, prizes awarded, 122 N. 11th St.
Storm Cellar — 7 p.m. all writers' workshop, 3233 S. 13th St.
Zoo Bar — 7:30-10 p.m. Zoo Bar House Band and open Blues Jam, no cover, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Writing With Fire" (NR), 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (NR), 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.