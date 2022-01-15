Calendar, 1-16 Sunday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. You can get a grab-and-go meal, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Husker Toy & Buckle show — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. View cast-iron toys and new toys, match box cars and Tonka trucks, cars and tractors, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcalendar.org.
Matt Talbot Kitchen prepared meals to go — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dining room open with limited capacity, 2121 N. 27th St.
Mo Java Cafe+brunch+art — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create clay steins and mugs, supplies provided, $35, 2649 N. 48th St. More information: luxcenter.org/programs/mojava-cafe-brunch-art
Open for play: Pretend Veterinary Clinic — Lincoln Children's Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See website for admission prices, 1420 P St. lincolnchildrensmuseum.org
Entertainment
Duffy's Tavern — 7-9 p.m. trivia, Tim Budig Band, Nebraska Jr. Band and Old Man Jenkins, 1412 O St.
Pla Mor Ballroom — 7 p.m. dance lesson, free with paid admission; 8 p.m. Steel City Band and Sheila Greenland, 6600 W. O St.
Zoo Bar — 8-10:30 p.m. Zoolarious Comedy Showcase, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Writing With Fire" (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (NR), 12:35 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:40 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
