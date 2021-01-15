Calendar, 1-16 Saturday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Friends and family swim lessons: Fallbrook YMCA — Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. Choose three people with similar abilities for six private group lessons, everyone must register individually, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org/programs/swim-lessons/private-lessons-all-ages.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Lancaster County Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

Nebraska Right to Life: Walk for Life — 10 a.m. Walk begins at the state Capitol, 1445 K St., and continues to the Newman Center, 320 N. 16th St.; noon, keynote speaker Sarah Zagorski, Louisiana Right to Life. Facebook.com/events/1064752777277433.