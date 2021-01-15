Calendar, 1-16 Saturday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5 p.m. Pick up grab-and-go meals from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Friends and family swim lessons: Fallbrook YMCA — Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays. Choose three people with similar abilities for six private group lessons, everyone must register individually, 700 Penrose Drive. Register: ymcalincoln.org/programs/swim-lessons/private-lessons-all-ages.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo: Lancaster Event Center — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Lancaster County Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Nebraska Right to Life: Walk for Life — 10 a.m. Walk begins at the state Capitol, 1445 K St., and continues to the Newman Center, 320 N. 16th St.; noon, keynote speaker Sarah Zagorski, Louisiana Right to Life. Facebook.com/events/1064752777277433.
Saturdays at Prairie Pines — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 145 acres of trails, picnic in the arboretum, kids ninja course. No pets; kids must be accompanied by adults, free, 3100 N. 112th St. Prairiepines.org.
Entertainment
Rumology: Jake Kloefkorn live — 9 p.m.-midnight. Items for purchase, no cover, wear a mask, 7901 S. 27th St.
TADA Cabaret series: Juli Burney — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $10, two-person reservations, one-drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website, 701 P St. In-person tickets: Tadaproductions.info; livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.
Livestream and virtual events
"Making Spirits Bright" play — Through Jan. 22. Free virtual theater performance. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.
Scrap Fest: "Living It Up" — 9 a.m. 15 hours of scrapping at your own table, access to a computer for journaling, enter to win door prizes, $40, 301 S. 68th St. Place. Register: bit.ly/RegisterCE.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR), 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR), 2:20 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Donations needed
Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 16; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21. Donate new or used clothing and household items. See a list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
Nearby
Indoor Air Show at SAC Museum — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 16. Remote-controlled airplane models in the Durham Restoration Hangar, free (members); regular admission (nonmembers), 28210 W. Park Highway, Ashland. SACmuseum.org.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.