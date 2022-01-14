Calendar, 1-15 Saturday

Events

Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. You can get grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.

Emerge LNK walking tours — 10:30-11:15 a.m. Katelyn Farneth, LUX Gallery Director will lead a walking tour of the murals and installations, 2649 N. 48th St.

Hyde Observatory — 7-10 p.m. View the stars through three telescopes, 3701 S. 70th St.

Kids Dream Film Series — Marcus Theatres, through March 6. $3, admission, view retro family films on the big screen, see website for participating lincoln theaters. Marcustheatres.com.

Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.