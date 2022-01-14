Calendar, 1-15 Saturday

Events
Community Action Gathering Place — 5 p.m. You can get grab-and-go meals, one box per person, 1448 E St.
Emerge LNK walking tours — 10:30-11:15 a.m. Katelyn Farneth, LUX Gallery Director will lead a walking tour of the murals and installations, 2649 N. 48th St.
Hyde Observatory — 7-10 p.m. View the stars through three telescopes, 3701 S. 70th St.
Kids Dream Film Series — Marcus Theatres, through March 6. $3, admission, view retro family films on the big screen, see website for participating lincoln theaters. Marcustheatres.com.
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dine in for a hot meal or get a boxed meal to go, one per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo — Lancaster Event Center, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Hunting seminars, Big Buck Contest, 3-D Archery Shoot and Monster Shred Contest. $10, age 16 and up; $5, age 6-15; free, age 5 and under; military and veterans half-price; $20 pass, Friday-Sunday, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
Stained-glass heart suncatcher class — Architectural Glassarts, 10 a.m.-noon. All ages. Learn to form fusible glass and watch it melt in the kiln to form a suncatcher to take home, $25, 4035 S. 48th St. Register: architecturalglassarts.com/fused-glass-classes.
World of lights show — Haymarket Park, 5:30 p.m.-midnight, through Thursday. Drive through 225,000 lights synchronized to music, 30-minute show, $40, 403 Line Drive Circle. Tickets: nebraskachristmaslightsshow.com/buy-tickets.
Entertainment
Boombox Social — 10 p.m. DJ Furashi, 1630 P St.
Bourbon Theatre — 7:10 p.m. Darkwood, KevyCav, Oceanz, Ruger, Zarkilor; $15.
Brewsky's Haymarket — 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Blazin' pianos, $5, 201 N. Eighth St.
Brother's Bar — 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Live DJ, Tiago Rey, 1339 O St.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Tim Zach Band, $5, 5560 S. 48th St.
Pub Bar & Grill — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 4947 Holdrege St.
Rosie's Downtown — 9 p.m. Jake Kloefkorn Band, $5, 130 N. 10th St.
Rumology — 9 p.m. Andrew Mell Trio, 7301 S. 27th St.
Storm Cellar — 7:30 p.m. Comedy night, 3233 S. 13th St.
Tack Room — 9 p.m. Karaoke, 1445 Cornhusker Highway.
TADA Theatre — 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Rocky LaPorte, $5, 701 P St.
Zoo Bar — 9 p.m. Kris Lager Band, 136 N. 14th St.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "Writing With Fire" (NR), 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.; "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" (NR), 12:35 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 7:25 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "MET Cinderella," 1 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
