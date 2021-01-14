Calendar, 1-15 Friday

Events

Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.

Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.

Nebraska Deer and Game Expo — 3-9 p.m. Friday, women get in for half-price; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Lancaster County Event Center, see website for admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.

TADA Cabaret series: Juli Burney — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four. In-person tickets: Tadaproductions.info. Livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.

Livestream and virtual events

"Making Spirits Bright" play — Through Jan. 22. Enjoy a free, virtual theater performance. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.

Movies