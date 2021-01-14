Calendar, 1-15 Friday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Matt Talbot Kitchen meals to go — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. One free boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Nebraska Deer and Game Expo — 3-9 p.m. Friday, women get in for half-price; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Lancaster County Event Center, see website for admission prices, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org.
TADA Cabaret series: Juli Burney — 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four. In-person tickets: Tadaproductions.info. Livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.
Livestream and virtual events
"Making Spirits Bright" play — Through Jan. 22. Enjoy a free, virtual theater performance. Lofte.org/making-spirits-bright.
Movies
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center — "MLK/FBI" (NR), 5 p.m. 7:30 p.m.; "Farewell Amor" (NR) 4:45 p.m., 7:10 p.m., 313 N. 13th St. Theross.org.
Third Friday art galleries
Burlington Antiques — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dean Settle's wall of vintage art, 201 N. Seventh St.
Burkholder Project — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. "Artists choosing Artists," masks required, 719 P St.
Constellation Studios —"Paper fiber, shaped and formed," view by appointment, call Karen at 402-438-0049 or email karen@constellation-studios.net, 2055 O St.
County-City Exhibition — 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. "Art Quilt Inspirations," by Hilde M. Dale, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.
Lux Center — noon-6 p.m. "Ravel," by Judy Bales, west gallery; "la mano izquierda: beneath the dress, above the skin" by Juan Jose Castano Marquez, east gallery; "Nostalgic Reverie," print collection, 2601 N. 48th St.
International Quilt Museum — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. "Classic Amish Quilts"; "Quilts of Emotion," 1523 N. 33rd St.
Noyes Art Gallery — 6-8 p.m. New show is "Go Figure." Host is Lauren Damm, featuring Aimee Booton, Joni Brown, Dana Clements, Lauren Damm, Julia Noyes, Linda Marshall, Sarah McWilliams, Diana Pueppke, Amber Roland and Anna Schilke; 7 p.m. Livestreaming on Facebook/noyesartgallery, 119 S. Ninth St.
Noyes at the State Office Building — 8:30-4:30 p.m. "New Beginnings" featuring Kevin Baker, Tom Marshall, Deb Monfelt, Ben Rudnicki, Marjorie Troyer and Lorena Wachendorf, 301 Centennial Mall South.
Kiechel Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Contemporary Art Holiday exhibition, first floor; spotlight artist is Thomas Hart Benton, American Regionalist, second floor, 1208 O St.
Metro Art Gallery — 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. "All things small," pieces of art 8-by-10 inches or smaller, 1316 N St.
Tugboat — View paintings in the window anytime, by Brian Dickinson, 116 N. 14th St.
