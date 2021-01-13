Calendar 1-14 Thursday

Wachiska Audubon meeting: Nebraska's Environmental Trust "The Good, the Bad and the Solution" via Zoom — 7 p.m. Free, must register:zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtdOmoqDItG9GATlYAe-euFUzAfwN5Tsjp

Building Better Brains book club at Eastmont — 6 p.m. Jan. 27. Read the book "The Vanishing Half," by Britt Bennett, participate in a discussion online, via Zoom, during the last week of each month, must register: eastmontliving.com/building-better-brains.

Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online every other Thursday, beginning Jan. 21. Support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.

Fitness counts for Parkinson's, MS or stroke victims — Bryan LifePointe, 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balance training and exercises, $30 for 12 classes, members; $80, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Bryanhealth.org/calendar or call 402-481-6300.

TADA Cabaret series: Juli Burney — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website. In-person: Tadaproductions.info or Livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.

