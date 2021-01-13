Calendar 1-14 Thursday

Events
Community Action’s Gathering Place — 5-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Get a grab-and-go meal from the front porch, 1448 E St.
Italian dinner: Cooking with wine demonstration at Capitol View Winery — 6:30 p.m. Enjoy samples of food and wines, $30 a person. RSVP: 402-328-3494 or email Trish@CapitolViewWinery.com
Meals to go: Matt Talbot Kitchen — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. One boxed meal per person, 2121 N. 27th St.
Livestream
"All Aboard: Trains, Planes and Automobiles" — 10 a.m. Kids can join a 45-minute train and transportation-themed movement, music, and yoga jam. Facebook.com/LiedCenterforPerformingArts.
Caregiver Support Group — 2 p.m. Meets online every Thursday beginning Jan. 21. Eight-week support group, dedicated for those who are caring for loved one with a serious illness. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
Game & Parks six-part series virtual webinar: "Science of Hibernation" — 3 p.m. Thursdays, through Feb. 18. Pre-registration is required. Facebook.com/NEGameandParks.
Wachiska Audubon meeting: Nebraska's Environmental Trust "The Good, the Bad and the Solution" via Zoom — 7 p.m. Free, must register:zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtdOmoqDItG9GATlYAe-euFUzAfwN5Tsjp
Register
Building Better Brains book club at Eastmont — 6 p.m. Jan. 27. Read the book "The Vanishing Half," by Britt Bennett, participate in a discussion online, via Zoom, during the last week of each month, must register: eastmontliving.com/building-better-brains.
Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online every other Thursday, beginning Jan. 21. Support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking,” by Joan Didion. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
Fitness counts for Parkinson's, MS or stroke victims — Bryan LifePointe, 11:30-12:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Balance training and exercises, $30 for 12 classes, members; $80, nonmembers, 7501 S. 27th St. Bryanhealth.org/calendar or call 402-481-6300.
TADA Cabaret series: Juli Burney — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $10, two-person reservations, one drink minimum per patron, tables seat up to parties of four, please see COVID-19 policies on website. In-person: Tadaproductions.info or Livestream tickets: Showtix4u.com/event-details/44359.